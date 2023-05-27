Sen. Tim Scott to Newsmax: Biden Hooked US on 'Victimhood'

Democrats and President Joe Biden are getting Americans hooked on a "new drug called victimhood," according to Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., on Newsmax, who is homing his 2024 presidential campaign on beating back the big "lies" of race-baiting Democrats.

"My life disproves the lies of the radical left," Scott told Saturday's "America Right Now" in a sit-down interview with host Tom Basile, which was recorded after Scott's campaign launch speech earlier this week. "The radical left today, they are focusing on a culture of grievance, and what we've experienced is the seeds of greatness can grow ,and they create a harvest.

"I think there's just new drug called victimhood that President Biden and the radical left seem to be getting Americans hooked on.

"There's nothing further from the truth of American exceptionalism than victimhood and grievance."

Scott was lauded by many, including former President Donald Trump and Twitter CEO Elon Musk, for having delivered a positive message in his campaign launch speech.

"I do think that people are excited and interested in a positive, optimistic message — as long as you have conservative bona fides and a strong backbone," Scott told Basile.

"You couldn't write a better story than people who love you, who show up for you, when you don't even know you need them — less to do with me and more to do with the greatness of good people who went the extra mile on my behalf."

One of the iconic messages of Scott's speech was the line: "I'm living proof that America is the land of opportunity and not a land of oppression."

It strikes back at Democrat messaging that uses race and the oppression of American Black voters to win elections. Scott is a Black conservative senator that disproves Democrats' narrative.

"I think what I bring to the table is the ability to persuade the American people that our conservative principles work, and then there's proof of it," Scott told Basile.

"There's no doubt that the power of persuasion, having lived the American dream, having been on both sides of the tracks so to speak, is important," Scott added. "Having had the opportunity to understand the pain and the misery of coming home hitting the light switch, and nothing happens, having been hungry before, really does matter.

"I want to be the guy, the president, who actually champions the cause of everyday working Americans by lifting them up — not by giving them a handout by giving them a hand up."

Scott has been an instrumental force in the Senate, including working with the Trump administration on opportunity zones, school choice, and decoupling from China, reshoring American jobs to the heartland of America, and rebuilding the economy for all.

"I think that American values are conservative values — conservative values are American values," Scott continued. "All we have to do is show people the way. And then, as we used to say in here in the South: Katy bar the door; hope is coming.

"Every job has value," Scott added. "Every worker has dignity. We need to make sure that every single able bodied Americans goes back to work. That will change the course of American history. We have too many people sitting on the sidelines. We need to figure out how to get them back in."

As president, Scott said he would restore power to everyday Americans, keeping Democrats from forcing it to be amassed and controlled in Washington, D.C.

The radical left literally wants to pick all the power and control put it in Washington, and the rest of the country loses," Scott said.

"Let the American people determine their own fates, be the captain of their own ships."

Capitalism remains the answer Democrats are attempting to fight against in helping those from the bottom up through "an incentive-based economy," according to Scott.

"You don't have to lose for me to win," he said. "We can actually add more flour and eggs and milk and make a bigger cake.

"America is the land of opportunity, and we need to make sure that we remain that, and that will take us having an incentive-based economy and a strong, powerful education system."

After the plaudits of his powerful and optimistic message continue to flow in, Scott concluded with wonder about how Democrats can argue against him on American exceptionalism.

"I actually think we live in the greatest country on earth," Scott told Basile. "Why not celebrate it?"

