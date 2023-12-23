Tim Murtaugh to Newsmax: Alcohol Addiction Interfered With My Life

Former Trump communications director Tim Murtaugh is telling his story on alcohol addiction and how he kicked it in his new book, “Swing Hard in Case You Hit It: My Escape from Addiction and Shot at Redemption on the Trump Campaign.”

Murtaugh, the communications director for the entire 2020 Trump reelection campaign, had a decades long struggle with alcohol that “interfered with everything that I was trying to do in my life, both professionally and personally,” he told Newsmax “Saturday Report.”

“And it got to a point in 2015 where I was facing some significant legal problems.”

That’s when things changed.

“I was going to spend an elongated stretch of time in jail if I didn't get myself together and get myself together right then, so on May 16th, 2015, was the last day that I had a drink. That's when I took my last drink and I've been sober ever since.”

Had it not been for his family and friends “I would not have been able to progress to the point of serving on President Trump's reelection campaign, which I began in in early 2019,” he added.

Murtaugh, in his book due out in April, details his addiction that led him “to the edge of ruin” along with details from the 2020 Trump campaign.

“One day I woke up in jail in 2015. Four years later I was flying on Air Force One with the president of the United States, so it's a redemption story of sorts and obviously because of the results of 2020 doesn't have a Hollywood ending, but this is my story.”

