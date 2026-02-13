Rep. Moore to Newsmax: Fetterman 'Spot On' That DHS Funding Fight Risks Security

Rep. Tim Moore, R-N.C., warned Friday that a shutdown-driven lapse in Department of Homeland Security funding would send the wrong signal abroad — and he said Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., has it right.

"Sen. Fetterman is spot on, and what's sad is these Democrats who are voting to do this, to shut this down, they know that as well," Moore said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "They know that they are jeopardizing the safety of Americans and American families by doing so."

He then accused the Democrat lawmakers of putting partisan politics ahead of public safety.

"But they don't care," Moore said. "They are so beholden to the radical extreme that has just creeped in and taken over the Democratic Party they are literally willing to risk the lives and the safety of Americans here again, to try to score points and push this radical agenda."

Moore argued that America's adversaries are always watching for signs of domestic instability or weakness.

"Our enemies do not sleep, our enemies do not shut down," he said. "And the fact that Democrats are basically siding with, making it easy for enemies to hurt us, should tell Americans all they need to know about where we are as a country."

Moore also pointed to what he described as a broader pattern of behavior from those across the aisle on Capitol Hill.

"Let's don't forget, this is the same crowd that was standing up and defending all of this fraud that was happening up in Minneapolis for the Learning Center and all this stuff," he said. "I'm starting to think with some of these political positions, some of these folks actually graduated from the Learning Center."

The North Carolina Republican further criticized Democrat proposals that he said would expose federal immigration officers to harm.

"One of the things they want to do is they want to make it easier for folks to dox and to potentially harm these ICE agents out there," Moore said. "I mean, it's like the world's upside down with these guys."

Moore said Americans should pay close attention to what the Democrats are saying and doing.

"You don't have to take my word for it," he said. "You can watch what's happening. You can listen to the words that come out of these Democrats' mouths and the things that they say and what they do."

He added that a DHS shutdown would quickly affect everyday Americans, including members of the House and Senate.

"Just wait until some of my Democratic colleagues in Congress are trying to fly home and they can't because TSA is shut down," Moore said. "Those will be some awfully long road trips from Washington, D.C., to California."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com