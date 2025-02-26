Rep. Tim Moore to Newsmax: Passage of Budget Blueprint a 'Win for America'

The budget blueprint passed by the House is a "win for America," Rep. Tim Moore told Newsmax on Wednesday.

The North Carolina Republican, a member of the House Budget Committee, told ​"Wake Up America" that "it is truly morning in America again with the leadership of President Trump.

"What this bill does is it's going to allow those Trump tax cuts to remain in place to keep the economy moving along, it's going to fund border security, it is going ... to get rid of this wasteful spending," Moore said, adding that "it truly is a move forward to keep this country going in the right direction."

Moore lamented that "what is amazing to me is how the Democrats are just misrepresenting this issue completely, they are saying a lot of things, frankly that are lies, they say that we are cutting Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security. This simply is not true."

After passing its first big test, the next step for the budget bill is negotiations between the House and Senate.

Moore acknowledged that "I'm sure there will be things along the way" that will be sticking points.

But he emphasized that "we are going to get it out, because ... everyone knows with the electoral mandate that President Trump received that the people are ready to turn the country around."

Moore that after so many failed attempts over the years, "we are finally in an opportunity where we can turn this around. I firmly believe that everyone, at least on the Republican side, will vote for this."

Moore also talked about the reaction of Democrats.

"Every time you talk about getting rid of waste, Democrats go to that same old playbook of trying to make all these false claims," he said. "But the American people are smart and they know better, and if you don't believe it, look at the last election results."

