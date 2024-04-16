Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Ukraine 'Is Europe's War'

Rep, Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., saying Ukraine is "Europe's war," announced on Newsmax he will vote against a funding package for the nation ravaged by Russia.

"Of course, I'm not going to vote for any more funding for Ukraine," he said during a Tuesday appearance on "Wake Up America."

For all the funding, "we could have built the [border] wall, I believe six times. We could have fixed the Flint, Michigan, lead situation a dozen times. I probably think we could have given every homeless veteran a million dollars in this country.

"They've [Ukraine] got enough. It's Europe's war. Let them fight it."

The House of Representatives will consider aid to Israel and Ukraine as separate legislation this week, Republican Speaker Mike Johnson said on Monday, more than two months after the Senate passed a bill combining the two, Reuters reported.

U.S. aid has been delayed by Johnson's unwillingness to consider a $95 billion bipartisan bill the Senate passed in February, including $14 billion for Israel as well as $60 billion for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Burchett reiterated his support for Israel.

"Of course we support Israel," he said. "The Iron Dome prevented a world war because it actually stopped the missiles and the drones [from Iran] before they hit Israel and, of course, with our help of knocking those down, so I support Israel."

He added: "We need to focus our priorities on our own problems in our own border."

Burchett ripped into those anti-Israel protesters who blocked traffic in Illinois, California, New York, and Oregon on Monday.

"Those are just paid protesters," he said. "Somebody's got their checkbook out and I'll tell you where you don't see this. You don't see this in the great state of Tennessee."

