Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Outside Supporters Coming to Trump's Side

The indictment against former President Donald Trump is attracting people to back him who haven't before, despite the "fabrication of justice" that is taking place against him, Rep. Tim Burchett said on Newsmax Sunday.

"Nancy Pelosi's tweet that said he'll get a chance to prove his innocence, I think that really typifies what the left is doing," the Tennessee Republican said during Newsmax's special coverage programming on the indictment. "We're innocent until proven guilty in this country, and they're turning the tables."

And, he added, Americans are seeing what's happening, as shown by the $5 million in contributions Trump has gotten since the indictment was announced Thursday.

"A lot of Trump supporters could write that check at the breakfast table. But the reality is over a million dollars is coming from unique contributors, which means they are new contributors that have never contributed before," Burchett said. "That's what happened with the groundswell that elected President Trump in the first place."

Another telling thing, he added, is that there are now moderates, like former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, who lost to Trump in the 2016 primary, who are stepping up and saying, "'Hey, this thing is bogus,'" said Burchett.

However, he said he agrees that the statute of limitations has "run out" in the case, which reportedly claims illegalities in the repayment of money in 2016 to Trump's former "fixer," Michael Cohen, who paid hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels over her claims of a sexual dalliance with Trump a decade earlier.

Burchett further said he doesn't think Trump will get a fair trial.

"He's getting hosed from top to bottom," said Burchett. "That's not a legal term, but it's reality. And now you're seeing [George] Soros, of all people, step back from it."

The indictment, he added, is "igniting the masses."

"You'll see a mass of people say they're going to run for president. And all that's going to do is elect Trump, because it will all boil down to name recognition," said Burchett. "I can assure you that President Trump's base is incredibly ticked off."

He also called on listeners to pray for Trump and the United States.

"It wears on the president," said Burchett of Trump. "I spoke to President Trump — I guess it was last week — and I can tell it's wearing on him. We need to pray for President Trump and pray for our country, because we are losing our country, folks."

Trump is speaking Tuesday night in New York, and Burchett said he'll come out swinging.

"I know the moderates and all these advisers will say, 'Oh, you need to talk [and say] I'm sorry," said Burchett. "That's not Trump, and that's why he was elected and why those folks are still unemployed. He will come out swinging, which we know he will."

And even if Trump doesn't get a fair trial, "in the public appeal, he will get a fair trial because people know he's innocent," Burchett said.

