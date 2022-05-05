Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Dems Early With 'October Surprise' SCOTUS Leak

The leaked draft document from the Supreme Court showing it may rule to overturn the Roe v. Wade abortion decision is an "October surprise" that has come early, so the Democrats or the leaker might have "more to release" before the November mid-term elections, Rep. Tim Burchett said on Newsmax on Thursday.

"I'm pro-life but I think there's no excuse for this act of intimidation," the Tennessee Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "This is why I called on Director [Christopher] Ray at the FBI to launch an investigation."

Burchett said he thinks there could be criminal charges involved in the release of the document, published first Monday night through Politico.

"This is an unprecedented move, regardless of whoever released it or for whatever reason," Burchett said. "They need to check the date stamp on this. This is a document that is several months old."

With the leak, Burchett said "they know who did it."

"They just don't want to find out," he said. "The ruling class in Washington has no regard for life. This is all about power. They've failed at everything they've done — inflation, gas, Ukraine. They've got to get something else in the press."

Burchett also discussed President Joe Biden's attack on the "MAGA crowd" and comments about state laws changing to keep LGBTQ children out of classrooms, and said the president's words were "beyond belief."

However, Burchett said he believes there are people around the president who are "whispering in his ear and tanking him on purpose."

"I've gone from anger to pity with Joe Biden," said Burchett. "He's a clown. The folks that are around him, they've got to be bailing pretty quick."

Biden bringing up issues that nobody is discussing might be showing that there is a move to push the president aside, Burchett said.

"They need to get rid of him, and they need to move on to the next chapter in the Democratic Party," said Burchett. "This obviously is not working. They need to put the best player in, coach, and the best player is not in the White House."

Meanwhile, polled voters are saying they want the White House to be more transparent about Biden's mental health status, and Burchett said he thinks Democrats are making moves to divert attention.

"I think it's pretty evident when they're attacking Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who I had a conversation with last week," said Burchett. "It's a complete diversion. They're floating trial balloons out there to take the focus off of him. If you ask the Democrats I talk to in the locker room, they're at about 100% that they agree there is something wrong here."

However, Burchett said Biden must stay in office until the next election because Vice President Kamala Harris would be even worse to have in charge, Burchett said.

"Let's pray for this president," said Burchett. "Harris is a nightmare ... she is not who we need at the helm."

