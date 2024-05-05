Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Instigators Behind 'Credit Card Hippies'

The demonstrators popping up at the nation's universities "aren't your ’60s protesters" but instead are "credit card hippies" with money, goaded by "professional instigators," Rep. Tim Burchett said on Newsmax, Sunday.

"All these tents just magically appeared and supplies appear, [so] obviously it's the same players that are involved in this thing," the Tennesee Republican told Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "You've got some billionaires that are ultra-liberal, mostly Marxist that are looking to stir everything."

Further, "ultra-liberal professors" who are tenured are stoking the fires among the protesters, and "are teaching our little darling this backward way of thinking" on antisemitism, said Burchett.

Still, Americans must start paying attention to the demonstrators, because they are also voters and will one day be the people running for public office, he said.

"If that's what you want for our country, a bunch of jihadists, then continue on but if not, I think we need to start contacting our state legislators and saying, Hey, let's back off on this [college] funding till we get some control of this thing," said Burchett.

The congressman added that many college students are "getting lured" into participating in the demonstration and he fears someone, likely an "innocent," will be hurt or killed.

"We've got to take control of it," he said. "If they're peacefully protesting, that's one thing, but when they're calling for the death of Jewish kids and not allowing them to get to classes, that is a clear violation of the Constitution and the laws need to be enforced."

Many of the protesters may also think they're standing up for a noble cause, but "they're just doing the bidding of Hamas," Burchett added. "[Hamas wants] the destruction of Israel and ultimately the United States of America."

Meanwhile, the United States is involved in the Hamas-Israel cease-fire talks, but Burchett said the reaction to the war is a continued failure for the administration.

"You're throwing people in who have never been in a combat situation, and they're basically limousine liberals sitting behind some desk back in Washington somewhere and negotiating with these people," said Burchett. "You can't negotiate with them, and we need to let Israel fight their war.

"We gave $16 billion to Israel and then $9 billion to relief. What happened on the very first truckload of relief coming in, a U.N truck that we paid for? Hamas seized it. That's why I voted against it. We should have just given the money to Israel and said, You fight your dadgum war."

