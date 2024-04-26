Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: States Need to Rein In Colleges

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Friday that states, at some point, will have to “take back control” of public colleges and universities and “put a litmus test on them.”

Burchett joined “Carl Higbie FRONTLINE” to give his reaction to the mass anti-Israel protests that are paralyzing college campuses across other parts of the country.

“Well, I just hope they don't come down south,” Burchett told Higbie. “I can remember my dad there in the ‘60s was a dean at the University of Tennessee, and we didn't have those problems here because we had discipline, and we had law enforcement, and we respected that.”

“But the truth is, is that you reap what you sow. This is what years of indoctrination have done to these kids,” Burchett said. “Their minds are just sponges, and they just regurgitate what these professors are putting out."

“Eventually these colleges are gonna have to learn from these legislators; it's not just going to a ballgame on Saturday and sitting in the skybox or being schmoozed by the big shots of the community, telling you how great your college and university is,” Burchett added. “Eventually the states are gonna have to take back control of the state institutions and put some sort of litmus test on them.

“Because the litmus test now is, Are you far left? Are you a Democrat voter? Yeah, you can become an administrator at our college. They say they celebrate diversity; ask them how many Republicans, registered Republicans are in their sociology department.

