WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tim burchett | newsmax | states | public | universities

Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: States Need to Rein In Colleges

By    |   Friday, 26 April 2024 06:58 PM EDT

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Friday that states, at some point, will have to “take back control” of public colleges and universities and “put a litmus test on them.”

Burchett joined “Carl Higbie FRONTLINE” to give his reaction to the mass anti-Israel protests that are paralyzing college campuses across other parts of the country.

“Well, I just hope they don't come down south,” Burchett told Higbie. “I can remember my dad there in the ‘60s was a dean at the University of Tennessee, and we didn't have those problems here because we had discipline, and we had law enforcement, and we respected that.”

“But the truth is, is that you reap what you sow. This is what years of indoctrination have done to these kids,” Burchett said. “Their minds are just sponges, and they just regurgitate what these professors are putting out."

“Eventually these colleges are gonna have to learn from these legislators; it's not just going to a ballgame on Saturday and sitting in the skybox or being schmoozed by the big shots of the community, telling you how great your college and university is,” Burchett added. “Eventually the states are gonna have to take back control of the state institutions and put some sort of litmus test on them.

“Because the litmus test now is, Are you far left? Are you a Democrat voter? Yeah, you can become an administrator at our college. They say they celebrate diversity; ask them how many Republicans, registered Republicans are in their sociology department.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Friday that states, at some point, will have to "take back control" of public colleges and universities and "put a litmus test on them." Burchett joined "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" to give his reaction to the mass anti-Israel protests ...
tim burchett, newsmax, states, public, universities
303
2024-58-26
Friday, 26 April 2024 06:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved