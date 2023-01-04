Tim Burchett to Newsmax: Speaker Battle 'Healthy'

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Wednesday that the ongoing battle over the next speaker of the House is "healthy" and an example of "democracy."

Burchett told "Wake Up America" that "what's going to have to happen is both sides are going to have to get in a room and meet … the egos that are going back and forth."

He added: "You've got 20 defectors, or so-called defectors, but this is healthy. Look, this is democracy. We haven't had any discussion on the House floor since I've been in Congress … and the Democrats are in lockstep, just like the Politburo."

Burchett said later that "there's always something going on behind closed doors in Washington … but right now, the battle is between [Ohio GOP Rep.] Jim Jordan and [House Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and currently Jim Jordan is not even voting for himself, so that kind of tells you where we're at."

Burchett also noted that in deciding between McCarthy and another potential contender, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., "if your gripe with Kevin is his voting record, you can make the same argument first day that their votes are very similar."