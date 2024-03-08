×
Tags: tim burchett | newsmax | joe biden | state of the union

Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: SOTU Like 'Episode of The Simpsons'

By    |   Friday, 08 March 2024 12:59 PM EST

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Friday that listening to President Joe Biden give his State of the Union address felt like watching an “episode of The Simpsons.”

“I told somebody, one of the news stations last night, I said, 'You know, it's like that episode of 'The Simpsons,' where Granddad gets out of the nursing home and starts yelling at the clouds,'” Burchett said during an appearance on “Wake Up America.” “I mean, that's sort of what I felt like. Then you got [Vice President] Kamala [Harris] back there, that's just … that's a whole ‘nother sitcom.”

Burchett said that Biden came across as “angry” during his speech and called him “a shell of a man he once was.”

“It's kind of sad and pathetic, actually, and to think that this is the best that the Democrat Party can put forth, to me, is a real crying shame,” he said. “It's not my granddad's Democrat Party anymore.”

The Tennessee congressman said Biden “didn’t tell the truth about the economy” because he “kept talking about how much better it is.”

“Even liberal economists will tell you the average family is out $200 to $600 more a month — not a year, but a month,” he said. “We're $35 trillion in debt. We're diluting the money that's out there by just printing money. And to say that we're not going to put boots on the ground, but our military is going to build a port in Gaza? You know good and well what's going to happen. There's going to be a terrorist missile attack or something and Americans are going to lose their lives, and we don't need to be over there. Let Israel handle their war.”

There were “just a lot of things” that stood out to him about Biden’s address Thursday night, Burchett said.

“He couldn't say that poor little girl's name,” he said, referring to Biden's flubbing of slain Georgia nursing student Laken Riley's name. “The border situation is a nightmare. Ten million people in three years, plus you add 100,000 children that are being sold into God knows what horrible life they’re in. Then he tried to explain what he was doing to fix it and it just went off into nowhere, and it just stopped.”

Riley was found beaten to death last month and an illegal migrant was arrested on murder and assault charges.

Nicole Wells

Nicole Wells, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax-Tv
Friday, 08 March 2024 12:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

