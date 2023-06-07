×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tim burchett | newsmax | house | rule | kevin mccarthy

Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: 'We Made a Stand' With Rule Vote

By    |   Wednesday, 07 June 2023 02:48 PM EDT

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Wednesday that he and other Republicans "made a stand" when they voted against a rule to bring a vote "on a bill that will not go anywhere."

Burchett said on "John Bachman Now" that "there's two of us that aren't" members of the House Freedom Caucus, "myself and [Florida GOP Rep.] Matt Gaetz that … voted that way" on a rule to hold a floor vote on a bill concerning the regulation of gas stoves, in response to the debt ceiling deal negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and President Joe Biden.

The Tennessee Republican continued, "I was just disappointed in a couple of issues. One: dealing with [Georgia GOP Rep.] Andrew Clyde, he had a bill he wanted to bring forward. He was told he wasn't going to get to do it unless he voted for the debt ceiling deal. You know, that's ridiculous."

Burchett said, "I've been doing this thing since 1994, been in elected office, and the people that make threats like that they pretty much fall by the wayside. And we don't need that in the Republican Party, that's what we ran against."

He said, "We made a stand on a bill that will not go anywhere in the Senate anyway … it was a procedural move, I think it's happened once before in the history of Congress, and I stand by my vote. It was principled and it should be the way I cast it."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Wednesday that he and other Republicans "made a stand" when they voted against a rule to bring a vote "on a bill that will not go anywhere."
tim burchett, newsmax, house, rule, kevin mccarthy
295
2023-48-07
Wednesday, 07 June 2023 02:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved