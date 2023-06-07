Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: 'We Made a Stand' With Rule Vote

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Wednesday that he and other Republicans "made a stand" when they voted against a rule to bring a vote "on a bill that will not go anywhere."

Burchett said on "John Bachman Now" that "there's two of us that aren't" members of the House Freedom Caucus, "myself and [Florida GOP Rep.] Matt Gaetz that … voted that way" on a rule to hold a floor vote on a bill concerning the regulation of gas stoves, in response to the debt ceiling deal negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and President Joe Biden.

The Tennessee Republican continued, "I was just disappointed in a couple of issues. One: dealing with [Georgia GOP Rep.] Andrew Clyde, he had a bill he wanted to bring forward. He was told he wasn't going to get to do it unless he voted for the debt ceiling deal. You know, that's ridiculous."

Burchett said, "I've been doing this thing since 1994, been in elected office, and the people that make threats like that they pretty much fall by the wayside. And we don't need that in the Republican Party, that's what we ran against."

He said, "We made a stand on a bill that will not go anywhere in the Senate anyway … it was a procedural move, I think it's happened once before in the history of Congress, and I stand by my vote. It was principled and it should be the way I cast it."

