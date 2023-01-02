×
Tags: tim burchett | newsmax | house speaker | vote

Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Cheney as Speaker 'Political Suicide'

(Newsmax/"American Agenda")

By    |   Monday, 02 January 2023 03:28 PM EST

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., shot down any idea of Liz Cheney becoming speaker of the House, telling Newsmax on Monday it would be "political suicide" for the Republicans.

The 118th Congress will be sworn in on Tuesday, but Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has been struggling to secure the necessary 218 votes to become speaker, with some in his party saying he's not conservative enough.

It has raised speculation that if all 212 House Democrats and six Republicans vote for Cheney, the former Wyoming Rep. and fierce Donald Trump critic who lost her GOP primary to Harriet Hageman by 37.4%, could become speaker. A person does not have to be a sitting member of Congress to be speaker.

But Burchett told "American Agenda" he does not see that happening.

"I think that's just the threat being made for Liz Cheney," Burchett said. "That would be political suicide. I think her numbers in her own district showed her popularity [with Republicans].

"She's popular with the Democratic base, but that won't happen. … That's just a bunch of baloney."

But it doesn't mean McCarthy's effort to become speaker will be smooth.

"I think Newt Gingrich called it right it," Burchett said. "We could be in for some chaos, unchartered territory. … It's just going to be a fistfight. It's going to be ugly."

McCarthy has offered concessions to House GOP opponents, including a move to allow to "vacate the chair," which would initiate a vote on the ousting of the speaker with the approval of five Republicans.

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., told Newsmax on Monday he will not vote for McCarthy, saying he expected "10 to 15" members to vote for Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., on the first ballot. Good did not name another candidate for the second ballot.

Burchett said if McCarthy doesn't secure enough votes, there will be "a lot of gnashing of teeth."

"You're dealing with a lot of different egos," Burchett said. "Just about anything can happen. I think the deal to cut is the vacating of the speaker position. I think that's where they're moving toward, and I would hope that we could get to some conclusion before [Tuesday]."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 02 January 2023 03:28 PM
