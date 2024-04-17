Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Put US Security Before Foreign Aid

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Wednesday he doesn’t see the need to rush through foreign aid bills to Ukraine and Taiwan, and questioned why the Republican-led House isn’t concentrating more on protecting America’s security.

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who is on the hot seat within his own conference, reportedly has scheduled a weekend vote on a series of bills that include billions of dollars in foreign aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, plus bills on handing seized Russian assets over to Ukraine; a bill that would give TikTok six months to divest itself from ByteDance, a company that has ties to the Chinese Communist Party; and a border security bill.

"I don't see the rush for Taiwan money," Burchett told "The Chris Salcedo Show." "I don't see the rush for Ukraine. Israel? Yes, but the rest of them, and then the TikTok bill is another one they've lumped in there somehow. It doesn't make any sense to me. It doesn't make any sense to America."

Burchett appeared frustrated with the way Congress is being governed, especially after the Democrat-controlled Senate passed on an impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

"I have said this many times, and every time I say this, I get members of my party come tell me, Burchett, man, you can't be saying this stuff," Burchett said. "But here's what happens, folks. These guys and gals, they come up here, and they cut deals with the moderates and the liberals. Then they go home and feed you the red meat at the Lincoln Day dinners, the Reagan Day dinners and tell you, Nancy Pelosi, we need to get at her, and they ain't got any guts.

"Listen, it's just the uniparty. They just want to play up here. You know, this weekend, we're going to stay up here. Do some nonsense. Throw a lot of your money around right after tax day overseas, and they're going to fuss and complain about it.

"The reality is, they love it because they're staying in Washington. Washington, D.C., is not a swamp. I’ve said this many times, a swamp is an ecosystem created by God. This is an open sewer. It just flows in, and nothing flows out and we're going to destroy our country."

