Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Trump Indictment has 'Taken a Toll'

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Friday that former President Donald Trump's indictment Thursday has "taken a toll on him, and it's taken a toll on our country."

Burchett said on "National Report" that he "spoke with President Trump … a little over a week ago, it's funny. You see him on stage and he's very boisterous and outgoing, but one-on-one … he's very compassionate and just a very kindhearted person. It's the side you don't see and this has taken a toll on him, and it's taken a toll on our country."

Burchett added: "I fear these liberal courts that we have in New York. They're not prosecuting people for pushing somebody in front of a subway or attacking people, or raping and murdering. They're prosecuting a former president on a misdemeanor charge that the statute of limitations has run out."

Burchett added: "It's Mr. Potato Head kind of justice … it's just mix and match of the law.. It's a misdemeanor and they're charging it as a felony. The statute of limitations has run … [and on] the other side are a disbarred attorney and a former porn star that owes the President $300,000 in a libel case that she's apparently not paid yet. This thing is ridiculous."

Burchett later said: "Here's what they're after: If they can get Trump knocked off the ballot in New York. This just sets some precedent. We'll see this across the board. You'll see this process of attacks all over the country on conservative candidates in America."