Tags: tim burchett | newsmax | doj | donald trump

Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Consider Cutting DOJ Funding

By    |   Friday, 09 June 2023 10:21 AM EDT

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Friday that Congress should consider cutting funding for the Justice Department after former President Donald Trump's federal indictment.

Trump announced Thursday that he has been officially indicted by the Justice Department on multiple charges, including obstruction of justice, making false statements, and violating the Espionage Act.

Burchett said on "Wake Up America" that he's "not surprised" by the indictment, adding: "I think it just shows the complete double standard of our justice system. It is completely awry."

He continued: "The Justice Department is … completely askew right now, and the American public needs to take notice. And I'll tell you, Congress needs to quit talking, and we need to start talking about seriously cutting their funding because … Congress is the checkbook of this country and these … agencies are just out of control."

Burchett later said: "I think during mob school, the Biden crime family was asleep during money laundering class. ... Even I could follow the money trail, how it just goes straight to an attorney or an associate and then it's divided up between eight or nine different Biden family members.

"It's amazing that the national media is not even peeping at this. They're not even taking a peck at it, and that shows you that they've got so much invested in this president."

