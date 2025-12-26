Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Messaging Key for GOP in 2026

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Friday that Republicans must sharpen their messaging and stay focused on President Donald Trump's America First agenda.

He said that if they hope to defy historical trends and hold onto power after the 2026 midterm elections, that focus would be key.

Burchett told "Greg Kelly Reports" and guest host Todd Starnes that the GOP's slim majority leaves little margin for error.

"We're one flu season away from losing the majority," Burchett said, adding that Republicans risk losing ground if they fail to clearly explain what they are doing in Washington.

Burchett argued that Democrats lack a coherent direction, accusing polarizing figures such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York of driving the party's agenda, while House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, another New York Democrat, focuses on attacking Republicans rather than addressing policy concerns.

"They don't know where they're going. They are a rudderless ship," Burchett said.

He added that Republicans' biggest weakness has been their inability to communicate effectively with voters.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that through Dec. 22, the GOP-led Congress passed fewer than 40 bills this year, a historically low figure. Burchett said he was not surprised and argued that passing fewer laws is not necessarily a failure.

"We don't like more laws," Burchett said, pointing to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which he said strengthened border security, boosted U.S. energy production, and helped drive fuel prices down.

Burchett said Republicans should now focus on following up on Trump's executive orders and finishing the legislative session strong.

He said he recently discussed that strategy in a closed-door meeting with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

"It's not how you start, it's how you finish," Burchett said. "I think we're on the right track."

