Rep. Tim Burchett to Newsmax: Biden 'Doesn't Get It' or 'Just Lying' on Inflation

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Monday that President Joe Biden either "doesn't get it or he's just lying" about the problems consumers face with inflation.

During an interview on "Prime News," Burchett outlined how rising prices are still a problem that economists take seriously despite Biden's narrative that inflation has barely increased in the past couple of months.

"Gas is up over 25%, the month of August inflation was up 8.3%," Burchett stated. "He talks about an inch — he just doesn't get it, or he's just lying. And I'm afraid he's getting to the point where he just doesn't get it anymore because with his numbers plummeting across the country.

"He's going to have to run against Joe Biden [in 2024]."

The Tennessee congressman further called out congressional Democrats and the administration for rampant spending, pointing out how the U.S. is "trillions of dollars in debt" partially by funding green energy initiatives.

"It's all by design," Burchett said. "They're driving the gasoline industry out. When [former President Donald] Trump was in office, we exported energy, and now we have to import it from our enemies.

"Under this president, our energy plan is a disaster, and they say it with pride. They talk about these electric vehicles like every working man and woman is going to own an electric vehicle. That's crazy," he added.

Burchett reiterated that he hopes Biden does not seek elected office again in 2024 but pointed out that the "young staffers" surrounding Biden could push him into seeking a second term.

"Us peasants are at the gates of the Capitol — we're saying enough is enough," he said. "We cannot afford any more of his so-called 'success story.' It's time the Democrats throw in the towel with this guy. He's out of control, and our economy is in a downward spiral."

