Rep. Tim Burchett to Newsmax: Biden Won't Show Up to Testify

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax Thursday that House Oversight Chair James Comer's invitation to President Joe Biden to testify before the committee is a serious offer, but he doesn't think the president will take him up on it.

"It is serious, but I don't think he'll show," Burchett said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show." "I think, on advice of his attorneys, he will decline the invitation."

"Look, $20 million has flowed through this family; they're trying to get out of paying taxes," he said. "That's what we ought to be hitting them on. I mean, it's an Al Capone deal. They've got all this stuff ... It's like mercury going through your fingers. But the reality is ... you don't pay taxes, America pays attention, I think.

"You and I sell $500 worth of stuff on eBay, I get a letter from the dadgum IRS. But this bunch, millions of dollars are going through their hands and 21 different bank accounts, 20 different companies ... And, you know, it's just two sets of values in this country: the Bidens and the rest of us."

On Thursday, Comer sent an official invitation to the White House, asking Biden to answer questions about his alleged "participation in his family's pay-for-influence schemes."

In the letter, the Oversight chair laid out the committee's concerns regarding Biden's alleged income streams from China, Ukraine, and Russia, as well as loans the family allegedly took out.

"As Chairman of the Committee, in addition to requesting that you answer the questions posed in this letter, I invite you to participate in a public hearing at which you will be afforded the opportunity to explain, under oath, your involvement with your family's sources of income and the means it has used to generate it," Comer wrote.

"As you are aware, presidents before you have provided testimony to congressional committees, including President [Gerald] Ford's testimony before the Subcommittee on Criminal Justice of the House Judiciary Committee in 1974," he continued. "The Committee is open to accommodating your schedule but proposes April 16, 2024, for the hearing to occur."

