Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Comer's Biden Probe 'Over the Target'

House Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., is "over the target" in his investigation of the Bidens, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Comer's committee is probing President Joe Biden's alleged influence peddling in his family's foreign business dealings. Hunter Biden's legal team is seeking to set the terms of their client's appearance before the panel, and Democrats' comments have gotten personal toward the chairman.

"I just got a phone with Chairman Comer not three minutes ago," Burchett said during an appearance on "Newsline," "and I told him, I said, 'Brother,' I said, 'you know you're over the target. That's why they're firing at you. That's why they've already gone to the personal attacks. They're not going to attack the substance 'cause how you gonna dispute $24 million in money that's flowed into the Biden crime family, and there's no proof that they've paid one red cent and taxes.' "

Burchett explained why foreign business people paid the Bidens exorbitant amounts of money.

"What are they getting with all this? Of course, they're getting access, and it continues to this day," he told host Bianca de la Garza. "And you've got a president that's just dawdling around the White House looking for a soft-serve ice cream machine and he can't find it, and that's who we've got running the free world, basically where we're at as a country. And so you know, we've resorted to the personal attacks and, yes, as a personal attack on the president, but it's a reality. It's the reality that his cognizant skills have left him a long time ago."

Comer has subpoenaed Hunter Biden to appear for deposition on Dec. 13. The first son's legal team, though, says the first son only will appear in a public hearing.

"On the record, off the record, I don't care. If he doesn't show … I would hope that we would hold him in contempt, because that's exactly what it is and you can stand in the road and hold up the signs and all this you want for this family, but their days are numbered politically," Burchett said.

"That's why the governor [Gavin Newsom] of California is out. That's why every Democrat, my friend, my Democrat friend [Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn.] here in Congress, he's running [for president] because they realize his days are numbered. And it's in their in their drawing to a close on his political career."

