Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: IRS Testimony Vital in Hunter Biden Plea

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., ahead of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing involving two IRS whistleblowers, tells Newsmax he hopes the judge in Hunter Biden's plea agreement case will take their testimony into consideration when deciding on a ruling about him.

"It's always up to the judge if they want to accept it. I would hope that judge will take into consideration the fact that IRS whistleblowers have had their jobs threatened," he told Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

The president's son is scheduled to enter a plea next week in a deal he reached with the DOJ. The whistleblowers are IRS supervisory agent Gary Shapley, a 14-year veteran at the IRS, and an IRS criminal investigator, whose identity has been kept secret until Wednesday's public hearing.

They testified behind closed doors in June before the House Ways and Means Committee that the DOJ hindered the investigation into the president's son.

But Burchett said he also hopes that the judge in Biden's case considers that "there's an unbelievable trail of money laundering that's going on with this."

He added that he finds it "amazing" that "somebody at the Justice Department [is not] kicking and screaming right now to talk to us about some of the questions that these two whistleblowers will get."

Burchett, an Oversight Committee member, said he anticipates that the IRS whistleblowers will testify about the level of retribution they faced over coming forward.

"You've got to realize, these aren't just bean counters," said Burchett. "These are the ones they call in on the big money deals, the big money laundering. They're not just off-the-street IRS agents."

He added that he finds it "very chilling" that their jobs were threatened "because they would not follow through with the plans of this administration… it just shows that the extremes that this administration will go to protect – to cover – their flanks."

Burchett also said he believes impeachment proceedings could be coming against Attorney General Merrick Garland.

"There's just so much evidence, these men come up and literally thumb their noses at Congress and the American people," he said. "This arrogance is beyond belief, and the corruption that's infiltrated this administration, I think the American public needs to know, and I think Merrick Garland needs to go."

Meanwhile, Burchett told Newsmax that he was in the meeting with the Secret Service agents earlier this week when he and other congress members were informed that the investigation into the cocaine found in the White House over the July 4 holiday weekend has ended.

"The whole thing is just bogus," he said. "They don't know where the key is for the locker. And oddly enough, this bag of cocaine has a pair of legs because it's not where they said it was."

Further, Burchett said that the Secret Service has "destroyed the packaging" and said there was not enough DNA on it to pinpoint where the drugs came from.

"I don't know what enough DNA is," said Burchett. "That's sort of like 'I'm sort of pregnant; I'm not pregnant. I am pregnant.' Which is it? It's just ridiculous."

