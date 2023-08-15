Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Time 'to Take The Gloves Off'

It is long past time to bring President Joe Biden before a House impeachment inquiry, even if just to "hang this around his neck" because Senate Democrats will not vote to remove him, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"I am sure we'll have a nice hearing and write somebody a strong letter," Burchett said, calling out weak-kneed lawmakers, on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"I'm tired. We need to take the gloves off. This is ridiculous."

There is historical precedent to bringing the president before congressional oversight, Burchett told host Carl Higbie.

"What we need to do is bring this forward," he said. "Bring in Hunter Biden; bring in Joe Biden. There's history for that.

"We need to bring it and bring it to the American public, and we need to start this soon, because we just keep dragging it. At what point are we not there? I think, September, the first day we're back in September, we ought to start that process."

Americans are tired of investigating without the authority of an impeachment inquiry, and Burchett wants to ratchet things up.

"We got to just do it, dadgummit; the American public is fed up, fed up – let's roll," he continued. "It's ridiculous. This thing is going on too long. He's implicated his father multiple times. The witnesses have. I mean, the only people that are singing Biden's praises are the two chambers of Democrat parties and those knuckleheads over at CNN."

And, as for Biden's Justice Department, Burchett wants to fire hose the dumpster fire.

"The problem you have is a crooked justice system, Justice Department top to bottom," he said. "They need to just gut that thing.

"Everybody wants to treat it like it's a little trash can and you just pick and choose. Hell, we need to turn it upside down and put a fire hose on it, and clean the whole bunch out. It's a rat's nest. Let's go. Let's cut their money off if we have to."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!