Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Hunter Biden Will Try to Avoid Testifying

Hunter Biden's attorneys will either try to keep him from testifying before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee or push back on the deadline, Rep. Tim Burchett told Newsmax on Thursday.

"If you're guilty, that's what you do," the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "Newsline," adding that Biden has "got a lot of money" through the millions of dollars he's brought in.

"There's no proof anywhere that they paid a dime of taxes," Burchett added about Biden, his father, President Joe Biden, and their family.

His comments came after Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Thursday that Hunter Biden will testify before his committee by Dec. 4. Comer subpoenaed Biden and other family members and associates of the president to testify as the committee continues its investigation into alleged influence peddling.

Meanwhile, Burchett was in the news this week after accusing former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of hitting him from behind on the back while he was speaking with a reporter.

McCarthy has denied the accusation, but Burchett said he does think he was hit intentionally, and that the former speaker has been accused of hitting other people, as well.

"Adam Kinzinger wrote in his book that he did that to him a couple of times on the House floor," said Burchett. "At first, he said he didn't see me … then he said we might have touched elbows. Which is it? It just goes down the line."

Burchett added that he thinks the incident "shows his character" and may be connected to Burchett's decision to vote to oust him.

"You know, he insulted me when I said I was going to pray about my decision on whether he should be removed from his office or not," said Burchett. "It just goes down the line and it's very unfortunate, that's all, and I do feel sorry for him."

He added that he expects McCarthy, who is "sitting on $17 million," will use the money to "play all of our primaries" when it comes to those who voted against him, as "he's played in Republican primaries in the past."

