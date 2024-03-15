Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Hunter Biden Running 'Clock Out' for Oversight Testimony

Hunter Biden wants to "run the clock out" amid a House Oversight Committee probe focused on an impeachment inquiry against his dad, President Joe Biden, that aims to call the younger Biden's "bluff" at a hearing alongside his business associates, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Friday.

In an interview on "Wake Up America," Burchett said "his attorney won't be sitting there holding his hand" in the public setting.

"The truth is … you know, he's listening to his attorney."

"All those guys and [former business partner, Tony] Bobulinski can give dates, names, times, places, amounts of money," Burchett said. "I mean to the minute details — and Hunter won't have that capability because his attorney won't be sitting there holding his hand.

"And he … never thought we'd ever call his bluff and we did. Chairman [James] Comer [R-Ky.] did and I think he's done a great job at it. And this just proves … there's two sets of rules in this country: rules for the Bidens and the rules for the rest of us. That's all it is. He wants to run the clock out, and that's what he's doing."

Hunter Biden won't testify publicly before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee at a March 20 hearing, his lawyer Abbe Lowell told Comer in a letter.

"With his business associates, it's gonna be three or four against one … because they're not gonna go to jail for this clown," Burchett said. "And they shouldn't … . But the reality is that they are crooked as a dog's leg, and America knows it, and he doesn't want to go into an election cycle."

Burchett also weighed in on Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., announcing he won't seek reelection and is resigning March 22 — and fellow GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert's announcement that she wouldn't seek to replace him.

Boebert, who represents the state's 3rd Congressional District and is currently campaigning for Buck's 4th District seat in the November election, said during a livestream on the platform Rumble that she has decided giving up her current seat in order to run in the special election would "further imperil the already very slim House Republican majority."

Burchett defended Boebert's stance.

"In some quarters, it's been said that [Buck's resignation] was an attempt to weaken her campaign and that's a shame," Burchett said. "And that really is a shame because she is a conservative stalwart."

Burchett also lamented California Rep. and former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's resignation from Congress, suggesting money trumped public service.

"You take an oath," Burchett said. "You're supposed to uphold that oath. You're supposed to stay in office.

"When you see a little cash flow, these guys tend to get out in a hurry and that really is a shame. It is a complete shame. I think that will ultimately be the legacy of a lot of these folks."

