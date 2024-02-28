Rep. Tim Burchett to Newsmax: What Was Hunter Biden Selling?

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Wednesday that there are "a lot of questions left unanswered" when it comes to first son Hunter Biden's overseas business dealings, and one of the most important ones is determining what product he was selling.

"I'd like to know that he paid taxes on any of this, ma'am, to be honest with you," Burchett said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "That, to me, just shows that there's two separate entities in this country – there's the haves and the have-nots. And obviously the Bidens are the haves. I know a lot of wealthy people that just get hounded by the IRS on a regular basis, and it doesn't look like the IRS even looked at any of this.

"And two, I'd like to know why he has over 20 shell corporations, why he has 20 bank accounts. And what product was he selling? That would be a good question to be asked. What product was he selling? Because, obviously, they were selling something, and the American public knows they were selling the brand. They were selling the name Biden, they were selling access to the president."

Hunter Biden is expected to make an appearance on Capitol Hill on Wednesday to sit for a deposition with the House Oversight and Judiciary committees as part of their impeachment inquiry into his father, President Joe Biden. The last time he was scheduled to appear, the president's son spoke with reporters outside the Senate and did not attend the session with lawmakers.

When asked if he thinks Hunter Biden will make the appointment this time, Burchett said, "I think he'll be there."

"He showed up by the Senate [the last time]," he said. "The reason he did that is so the House couldn't bring him in. But the truth is he showed up to committee just to disrupt it. I think he was doing some lame documentary or something. I don't know, maybe it'll be called 'The Sacrificial Lamb,' I'm not sure. This thing is just pathetic and it's gone on too long. We need to wrap it up and make our case. We've made our case to the American public, and now it's time to send it over to the Senate and let [Majority Leader Chuck] Schumer [D-N.Y.] ignore it."

Burchett said that he probably won't get to ask a lot of questions during the hearing, but said that "Jim Jordan and James Comer are excellent at this."

"They know what needs to be asked," he said. "And truthfully, what else needs to be asked? Twenty million dollars has flowed through this family. We showed the circuitous route from the president's brother – especially on this latest divulgence with the health care company that gave the president's brother a [$200,000] loan … because, you know, that's what businesses do."

"That's one heck of a pickup truck," he continued. "I think I loaned my brother $50 two Christmases ago, and I'm still waiting on it. The company loaned Jim Biden money and then on the very day he turns around and writes Joe Biden a check? That's just pathetic, and there's no proof anybody's paid any taxes on any of this money. I just think there's a lot of questions left unanswered and, of course, the lamestream media keeps saying there's no proof. What more proof do you need?"

