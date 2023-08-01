Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Dems Spin 'Illusion' on Archer Testimony

Democrats are trying to spin an "illusion" of President Joe Biden's innocence from Monday's closed-door testimony by Devon Archer, his son's former business partner, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., said Tuesday on Newsmax.

"In reality, it's just muscle flexing," Burchett said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "It's showing what you're buying. Obviously, they weren't purchasing Hunter Biden's business expertise or his legal mind."

Archer, testifying before the House Oversight Committee Monday, said that Joe Biden, during the time he was vice president, was included on phone calls with his son's associates about twice a year during the time Archer and Hunter Biden were in businesses together, Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., said after the hearing.

However, Goldman said Archer testified that the elder Biden did not talk about business when he was on the phone calls.

"I think it's just an illusion of access that they're trying to spin," Burchett said. "In reality, it is access. You pick up the phone and call the vice president of the United States, that's that. I can see that have a very chilling thing that was negative toward that company that he [Hunter] allegedly was representing."

Goldman, Burchett added, is a "very good attorney, and he's splitting a very, very thin hair that's [getting] thinner as we go.

"He's trying to portray it as, actually, nothing went on, but when you make over 20 phone calls, that's just ridiculous. You know that it had to be planned because obviously, he's doing something [otherwise] … it was planned that he would be there and be ready to pick up the phone in case there was a problem, so I think it was the latter."

Burchett said people refuse to believe there were connections between Biden and his son's business activities because they hate former President Donald Trump "and they have to admit they voted" for Biden.

"It's just a clown show," Burchett said. "Barnum and Bailey Circus Clown College called and said, 'Hey, we want our clowns back. You've got them all down there in Washington.'"

Meanwhile, millions of dollars have been gathered by the Bidens, but "there's no proof they even paid any taxes on that," Burchett said. "You and I sell $600 worth of stuff on eBay and we get a letter from the IRS. It's a double standard. It's the Bidens, and it's the rest of us."

Burchett also said he does not think that there is "any question" that Biden will be impeached," but even if it doesn't remove him from office, "he still has that moniker over him for the rest of his life."

