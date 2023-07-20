×
Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Both Sides Say UFO Hearing Needed

By    |   Thursday, 20 July 2023 03:25 PM EDT

House Democrats and Republicans agree on the need for next week's Oversight Committee hearing on UFOs, Rep. Tim Burchett told Newsmax Thursday. 

"We agreed that we just need some transparency," the Tennessee Republican told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "Transparency is good, and that's what a lot of people are hoping for."

The hearing, scheduled for July 26 at 10 a.m., will feature witness testimony from David Grusch, a former U.S. intelligence official; David Fravor, a former Navy commander; and Ryan Graves, a former Navy pilot. 

Graves and Fravor both claim to have spotted UAPs, or unidentified aerial phenomena, while Grusch claims the United States has retrieved intact and partially intact vehicles that are not of human origin. 

When asked if he has any knowledge about whether the U.S. military or government has recovered wreckage from any type of ships or other vehicles, Burchett said he "definitely has some knowledge of it" after he was told by "numerous people that really have nothing to gain from any of this and everything to lose."

Pilots often will destroy tapes when they record unusual sightings because they fear being pulled out of service, as they'll get a blemish on their records, and "that's wrong," said Burchett. 

"We, the American public, can handle all of this," he added. "Of course, we can handle it."

But when the government thinks it knows what will make people uncomfortable, "that's just not the American way."

