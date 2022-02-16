Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Hillary Clinton 'Dangerous,' Won't Answer to Findings

Hillary Clinton is a "dangerous" person and won't "have to answer anything" concerning allegations in findings released by special counsel John Durham that her 2016 campaign was behind the infiltration of computer servers at Trump Tower and at the White House after former President Donald Trump took office, Rep. Tim Burchett said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"This whole thing is just shady as Hades," the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "You kind of have to have a scorecard to keep it all straight. It goes right back to Hillary Clinton."

And Clinton, the 2016 Democrat nominee is "ruthless" but the mainstream media won't push her because it was "in on" pushing the narrative that Trump and his campaign had colluded with Russia, said Burchett.

But Clinton "has a history" of such actions being "perpetrated" on the American people, and Trump has been "completely correct when he said he had been spied upon," the congressman added.

"The national media just laughed at him," said Burchett. "Leslie Stahl at '60 Minutes, is that even a show anymore? People won a Pulitzer for this garbage. That's why nobody trusts the national media."

Stahl has come under criticism over a 2020 interview with Trump, in which she dismissed his claims that he was spied on during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Burchett said the mainstream media isn't covering the Durham findings because it "will have to admit their guilt in the whole thing."

The congressman also talked about the tensions between Russia and Ukraine and said he doubts Russian President Vladimir Putin fears the U.S. response to the potential of an invasion, including the decision to put Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of the situation.

"She couldn't pour something out of a boot if the instructions were written on the heel," said Burchett. "She can't even find our southern border, much less the Ukrainian border. This is a joke; this is a travesty … What Putin wants to do is restore the old USSR and I'm afraid we've greenlighted him because of our bungling of what happened in Afghanistan."

