Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Economy, Inflation Influencing Voters

Voters in Tuesday's primary elections, the first to be held after last week's Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, are likely more concerned about inflation and the state of the economy, Rep. Tim Burchett said on Newsmax on Tuesday.

"I think it's basically a wash," the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "I think people are still looking at the gas pumps and what it costs for a pound of bacon or a dozen eggs, and folks are hurting right now. This administration is not giving them any relief and more programs and more spending are not going to help that."

Meanwhile, the issues of crime, inflation, and open borders are not going away, and "we lay them at the feet of the Democrats," Burchett said.

"President [Donald] Trump was building the wall, which would stop most of it," said Burchett. "But now you can't even get a hearing on a fentanyl bill, raising the punishment for pushing that in this country. We've had over 100,000 overdoses in the last year, and you can't even get the Democrats to bring it up in a committee because if they do, they have to show their failure at the border."

President Joe Biden is also continuing with "gimmickry" at the gas pumps by releasing some reserves, "which won't do anything," Burchett said, and Biden's call for a gas tax holiday will "save Americans about $12 a year."

Burchett also insisted that the "arrogant and out-of-touch White House" is pushing for the use of electric cars at a time when the average American can't afford one.

"It's the let-them-eat-cake kind of thing, and that's why people are angry, and they should be," said Burchett.

Burchett said he's hearing from his constituents that people can't afford gasoline, "and they want us to do something about it and they want us to quit spending money on these worthless programs."