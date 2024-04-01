×
Tags: tim burchett | easter | transgender visibility day | christianity | joe biden | catholic

Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Trans Day on Easter 'Intentional'

By    |   Monday, 01 April 2024 09:49 PM EDT

Tennessee Republican Rep. Tim Burchett told Newsmax on Monday that the Biden administration's proclamation for a "Transgender Visibility Day" was intended to coincide with Easter.

Burchett told "Eric Bolling The Balance" that "this was done intentional, because [President] Joe Biden is losing this thing to [former President] Donald Trump, hook, line and sinker. And he knows that his base is leaving him, and he's got to go to that hard left gutter of a base, and that's what he's doing right here."

"Biden is allegedly a practicing Catholic," Burchett continued. "I don't know his faith. I don't question that. But the reality is he's disregarding that for political expediency."

According to a Fox News report, when asked if Biden had intended to set the "Transgender Visibility Day" on the same day as Easter, the president responded he "didn't do that."

