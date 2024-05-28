WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Tim Burchett to Newsmax: Hung Jury Possible in Trump Trial

By    |   Tuesday, 28 May 2024 10:05 AM EDT

A hung jury is a very real resolution to former President Donald Trump's legal expense trial this week, according to Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., on Newsmax.

"I believe there are two or three people [on the jury] that will have reasonable doubt or some common sense and just realize how trumped up" [the entire case] is against the former president, Burchett told Tuesday's "Wake Up America."

The case "is just a horrible miscarriage of justice, and I think the American public sees it," Burchett added.

"I think who really sees it is the minorities, people who have been abused by our justice system" for so many years.

"They are saying, 'darn it, if they can come after President Trump, they can come after me.' And that is why it is driving the minority communities toward President Trump."

It is obvious during the eight days the jury had off before the start of closing arguments Tuesday that they talked about the case with family, friends, and neighbors, even though they were ordered not to do so, Burchett said.

He reiterated, however, that he thinks justice prevails.

"I think there are enough people on that jury that have enough common sense to say 'No, this is not happening on my watch, this isn't right, this whole thing is bogus,'" Burchett said.

"In any other state in the nation, this would not have even been a case, but in New York, you have this long-standing grudge against Trump."

But, "the more they pile up on him, the more his numbers are going to go up," Burchett concluded, "because people are sick of the unfairness."

