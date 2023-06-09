Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: D.C. Is a 'Trash Can,' 'Corrupted From Top to Bottom'

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax Friday that the latest indictment of former President Donald Trump is proof that Washington, D.C., is a "trash can" that needs to be cleaned out "from top to bottom."

"We're corrupted from top to bottom," Burchett said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show." "Folks better realize Washington, D.C., is a trash can and everybody wants to pick and choose. We need to turn this thing upside down with a dadgum firehose and clean it out top to bottom. From our military to our learning institute to our Justice Department, it's just top to bottom. We've been corrupted and we are losing our country and the bad thing is they're not taking it. We're giving it to them. When 20 million folks decline to go to the polls and vote, this is what happens."

Burchett said that it's "ridiculous" that President Joe Biden "has 1,850 boxes of files, from Delaware to Chinatown," from his time as vice president, yet Trump is the one who has been indicted for possessing classified materials after leaving office.

"This is a complete weaponization," he said. "These are his [Biden's] thugs that are going after President Trump. Now granted, he's not perfect and he shouldn't have had the files. I get that. But neither should Clinton. Neither should Reagan. Neither should either Bush. Neither should Obama and definitely not Biden. But they all do, and they all have. And we go through this time and time again: What was the intent? And the intent was not to subvert justice."

"But, if you go back to President Biden and when he was vice president, there's 10 million reasons why we ought to be curious about what the heck is going on with the Biden crime family," Burchett continued. "During mob school I think the Bidens were asleep during money laundering class because, if Tim Burchett can figure it out, I can't figure out why the Justice Department has been sitting on this for five years. And then the bribery of the vice president, that so-called investigation that's been brushed under the rug ... this thing is just ridiculous. The American public deserves better."

A sitting president cannot be indicted, but they can be impeached. When asked if impeaching Biden was back on the table after it had been taken off by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Burchett said, "I don't think it should ever have been taken off the table."

"We know of the $10 million that these Chinese corporations pumped into the Bidens," he said. "You wonder why a Chinese balloon of 1800s technology could fly over the entire continental United States and view our missile sites, our secret sites, and then we wait, because of safety, to knock it down off the coast of Myrtle Beach."

"Heck, when it was in Montana they should have knocked it down," Burchett added. "They should've knocked it down in the Aleutian Islands. You're more likely to hit some guy with a mullet haircut and a tie-dyed muscle shirt off the coast of Myrtle Beach than you are to hit anybody in the Aleutian Islands or in Montana."