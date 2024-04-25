Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: No Faith in DOJ Response to Boeing

More answers are needed from Boeing about the incidents involving the company's planes, Rep. Tim Burchett told Newsmax, but he said he doesn't have "a lot of faith" in the Department of Justice, under the Biden administration, getting to the bottom of matters.

"We've had some meetings with some of the folks from Boeing, and frankly, I left there dissatisfied," the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "Newsline." "I'm not an attorney or a structural engineer, but I'm a kind of a motorhead, gearhead kind of person. I was asking some — what I thought were — pretty simple, straightforward questions, and I wasn't really getting any answers. So I'm a little discouraged about this whole thing."

His comments come after family members who lost loved ones in two fatal Boeing 737 Max collisions five years ago met with federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., Wednesday.

Family members said they were disheartened after the DOJ said it has not decided whether to pursue criminal claims against Boeing — especially since a door plug blew out of a Boeing 737 Max over Portland, Oregon, during an Alaska Airlines flight in January, reported The Seattle Times.

"The more and more it comes out, the more and more scared I am, because I do fly," said Burchett. "I fly at least twice a week now and sometimes more than that, and so do a lot of people. That's just a natural course of business."

He said he does have "full faith" in House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., to be "holding hearings and getting to the bottom of this very soon."

However, he said that such accountability "never gets to the big boys, the ones that just move on to the next deal," but the workers and laborers "end up suffering in one of these things."

"I would like to see Boeing restructure," said Burchett. "Originally, it was an American-based corporation, I believe, if I understand the history of it; and then it became a profit center, and things started being sublet overseas to other countries. That's where we lost the quality control of the American craftsmanship."

Rules from politicians also made it more advantageous for companies like Boeing to manufacture parts overseas, said Burchett.

"I would like to see some reversal of those rules and regulations that have forced our corporations overseas," he added. "Bring them back."

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com