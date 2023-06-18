Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Congress Must 'Get Some Guts' With FBI

Congress must "get some guts" and members of the Republican Party need to stand up to the FBI and use the congressional power of the purse to pull the agency into line, Rep. Tim Burchett said on Newsmax Sunday.

"The American public knows what's going on," the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We need to start cutting off their money…I think it would draw more attention to what exactly is the corruption in Washington D.C. The FBI wants to build a new headquarters larger than the Pentagon for goodness sake."

There is a "double standard" to how the agency is investigating crime, the congressman added, including the lack of a probe into an informant's document concerning an alleged bribery scheme between President Joe Biden and his son Hunter with a Ukrainian oligarch connected with the Burisma energy holdings group that employed the president's son.

Burchett accused FBI Director Christopher Wray of "stonewalling" Congress over the document, and then making members view the unclassified item, "which is supposed to be public record," in private in the congressional SCIF, or Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility.

He also said he agrees with House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., who predicted last week that the Biden family collected up to $30 million in payments from foreign countries.

"You name it, they've done it," said Burchett. "If you're a corrupt nation in this world, you probably sent the Bidens some money."

He added that "their defense is always 'look at the Trumps.'"

"Well, the Trumps were selling stuff made in Chinese sweatshops, those ties they were selling and all that other stuff," Burchett said. "They have a product. The only thing that the Bidens were selling was the United States, national security, and their souls."

Meanwhile, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said last week on the Senate floor that the FBI's document on the Bidens included claims that the Burisma connection has kept 17 audio tapes, including 15 of Hunter Biden and 2 of the president, and Burchett on Sunday said the portion of the document that included that was redacted.

"You have to question why they're keeping this secret and why have they been sitting on some of these things for over five years," said Burchett. "This just goes deeper and deeper. Every time you turn over a rock, something else crawls out from under it, And this is just another facet to this thing."

He added that the document came from the FBI's "top informant."

"This is not just some casual guy or gal off the street," said Burchett. "This is a real deal, and yet, the FBI and the Justice Department refuse to go after the Biden crime family and specifically Hunter and his ties with the "big guy," his father who claims he knows nothing about it."

But in the end, Burchett said he believes the president's "cognitive level" will be used to defend him and to "say he was taken advantage of if at some point this gets into a court of law if in fact it ever does."

The case also points to the need for restructuring the Justice Department "because they refuse to investigate crimes," said Burchett. "There's a guy who was protesting an abortion clinic and he got raided by 17 FBI agents with firearms and in full combat gear. when they could have picked him up going to work. They and their priorities are completely out of whack. It is rotten to the core, and it starts at the top of the FBI. They need to clean House."

