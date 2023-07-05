Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Cocaine at WH Will be 'Swept Under the Rug'

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax Wednesday that further details about the discovery of cocaine at the White House will likely be kept under wraps by the Biden administration.

"I think it's very ironic, if anything, but I suspect this'll be swept under the rug," Burchett said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "I thought it was interesting too, to know that they said that there was some sort of ruling that it wasn't toxic. When is cocaine not toxic?"

"This White House is a joke, and this is just another example of exactly what's going on within this White House — in and around it," he continued. "You and I both know — you said it best — you can't go in the White House unless you are within the bubble, unless you're part of the team. There is no way that this gets in there unless this is someone very close to the president."

Cocaine was reportedly found at the White House on Sunday, in a cubby hole in a West Wing entry area where visitors stow electronics and other belongings before taking tours. The Secret Service is investigating the matter, the White House said, including cross-checking visitor logs and camera data.

The West Wing includes the Oval Office, cabinet room, and work space for presidential staff. Hundreds of people pass through regularly, including political staff, their guests, and members of the press.

According to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, West Wing tours took place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Burchett said he doesn't think the truth about who actually brought the cocaine into the White House will ever see the light of day.

"I think the cover-up will continue," he said. "I think they'll pin it on some poor worker there, and somebody will come forward and then just disappear into the shadows."

On Wednesday, former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now" that she would start any investigation into the incident by "asking a few questions of Hunter Biden."

"I don't have police experience, but I have common sense," Lake said. "[Hunter Biden has] been around the White House quite a bit … we know his history. We know all about his disturbing laptop showing just a ton of drug use, among other depraved activities. So that's where I'd start if I were the police."

