Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Biden Sacrificing Israel For Progressive Votes

President Joe Biden is willing to "sacrifice the people of Israel, our oldest ally in the Middle East," in order to try and win some progressive votes in key battleground states such as Michigan he will need in order to return for a second term in the White House, Rep. Tim Burchett told Newsmax on Monday.

The Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "Newsline" that the president is "talking out of both sides of his mouth" regarding the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

The congressman emphasized that Biden is "funding both sides of this war by relieving Iran of any sanctions on their oil, with billions of dollars in profits," in addition to resupplying Israel with weapons.

Burchett also pointed out that Biden's concern for the residents of Gaza is misplaced, as they voted Hamas into power to run their government.

Burchett also accused those that are running the U.S. government as being "a bunch of anarchists," stressing that Biden has given a green light to these extremist groups, who are pouring into the United States over the country's southern border.

The congressman also revealed what he talked about to Biden as the president entered Congress for his State of the Union address, saying he gabbed with the president about corvettes and chocolate chip ice cream, as well as his wife.

Burchett said that he will leave it to the medical experts to determine exactly Biden's mental state.

But he insisted that the president's poor mental condition is obvious to everyone, including Democrats when they are talked to in private.

Burchett said that Biden's mannerisms remind him of his father at a veteran's nursing home as he deteriorated late in his life.

