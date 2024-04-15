Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Biden Has Funded War Against Our Allies

Enabling Iran while leaving Israel to go at it alone is a failed foreign policy, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., said Monday on Newsmax.

"It's been a complete 180 since Donald Trump was in the White House," Burchett said on "American Agenda." "Every international incident [President Joe Biden] has fumbled and failed on."

The Biden administration has allowed Iran to produce 2.5 million barrels of oil a day, which it then sells to China, Burchett said.

Burchett was also critical of Biden telling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to not retaliate after Iran launched more than 300 missiles and drones against Israel Saturday night.

"We're telling our best ally in the Middle East they gotta go it alone," he said. "What in the world? Does that mean we're cutting off funding to the Iron Dome? Does this mean our missile defense system that helped shoot down 300 drones, we're not going to do it anymore? They have enabled, if not funded, this war against our allies."

The Biden administration's policies are a stark contrast from Trump's, Burchett said.

"You did not see these wars under Donald Trump," he said said. "We gotta make sure Israel can defend itself. The reality is we gotta make sure the Iron Dome is funded."

