×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tim burchett | biden | iran | israel

Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Biden Has Funded War Against Our Allies

By    |   Monday, 15 April 2024 03:23 PM EDT

Enabling Iran while leaving Israel to go at it alone is a failed foreign policy, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., said Monday on Newsmax.

"It's been a complete 180 since Donald Trump was in the White House," Burchett said on "American Agenda." "Every international incident [President Joe Biden] has fumbled and failed on."

The Biden administration has allowed Iran to produce 2.5 million barrels of oil a day, which it then sells to China, Burchett said.

Burchett was also critical of Biden telling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to not retaliate after Iran launched more than 300 missiles and drones against Israel Saturday night.

"We're telling our best ally in the Middle East they gotta go it alone," he said. "What in the world? Does that mean we're cutting off funding to the Iron Dome? Does this mean our missile defense system that helped shoot down 300 drones, we're not going to do it anymore? They have enabled, if not funded, this war against our allies."

The Biden administration's policies are a stark contrast from Trump's, Burchett said.

"You did not see these wars under Donald Trump," he said said. "We gotta make sure Israel can defend itself. The reality is we gotta make sure the Iron Dome is funded."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Enabling Iran while leaving Israel to go at it alone is a failed foreign policy, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., said Monday on Newsmax.
tim burchett, biden, iran, israel
259
2024-23-15
Monday, 15 April 2024 03:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved