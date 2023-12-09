Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Biden's Shadow Emails 'Shady'

Reports that President Joe Biden used pseudonyms to send 327 emails with Eric Schwerin, one of his son Hunter's business partners, between 2010 and 2019, point to "shady" behavior, Rep. Tim Burchett said on Newsmax Saturday.

"Look at the aliases," the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "America Right Now." "If you're not guilty, not doing anything shady, then why are you sneaking around? To me, that's ... just very critical in this whole thing."

On Wednesday, the New York Post reported that according to an 11-page document listing emails allegedly sent and received by Biden before he became president, he used pseudonyms, such as "robinware456," "JRBware," and "RobertLPeters," while corresponding with his son, other family members, and Schwerin.

The email log was obtained by the House Ways and Means Committee through metadata that had been provided by IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler.

Schwerin is the founding partner and managing director of Hunter Biden's now-defunct Rosemont Seneca Partners firm.

"[Biden's] son had over 20 bank accounts, 22 different shell corporations, just on down the list," said Burchett. "There are critical areas that people are not mentioning. One is the president, first of all, said, 'I don't discuss these. I don't discuss business with my son.' We know that's a lie."

Biden has also said his son wasn't invested in China, "and then here's $5 million ... It takes a very circuitous route from China to Hunter, to Joe Biden, to his brother James [Biden] through another shell corporation."

Meanwhile, Hunter Biden has been charged with failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes, so "our Justice Department looks like they might be waking up a little bit," said Burchett.

But still, he said he questions the delay in charges.

House Republicans plan to mark up a formal resolution authorizing an impeachment inquiry into the president, and Burchett said he wanted to commend the House committee chairmen leading the investigation as well as Speaker Mike Johnson.

"They've made it perfectly clear we're not going to go on rumor and innuendo," he said. "We're going to go on the facts, and that's why we're following this path. We're not going immediately to impeachment. We're going to go to the preliminary of that. And they're going to have to make a case for it, which I believe they're doing a very good job of it. There's 30 million reasons out there right now, over 30 million reasons."

