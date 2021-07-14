Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Biden Missing Opportunity With Cuba Protests to Tout Democracy

The Biden administration is missing an opportunity with the protests in Cuba against the regime to send a clear message about the advantages of democracy, Rep. Tim Burchett told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Speaking on Newsmax’s "Wake Up America," the Tennessee Republican said that President Joe Biden is trying to place the blame on Cuba’s problems elsewhere and not on its Communist form of government due to political considerations concerning the Squad and progressives in his Democratic Party.

Burchett stressed that the Squad and progressives are "just running towards Marxism," but the severe problems in Cuba and other communist regimes show clearly that the system does not work and only leads to starvation.

He insisted that "the blockade [against Cuba] works," emphasizing that "the people down there want what we have in this country and we need to give them every opportunity to get it."

And he added said that sending our excess coronavirus vaccines to the people of Cuba is long overdue to demonstrate that capitalism works, because the United States was able to get its populace the vaccines, while the Cuban regime was not.

Burchett said that the U.S. should also be paying more attention to crises in our own backyard in general — such as in Cuba, Haiti, and Venezuela — saying it is important "to show our support for freedom-loving people" against their oppressive governments.

He added that the U.S. government should state that it will not deal with regimes that mistreat their own people unless that behavior stops.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here