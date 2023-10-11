Reps. Burchett, Van Duyne: We'll Rally Around Scalise

Reps. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., and Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday the House Republican conference will rally around Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., to become the next speaker.

Appearing on The Chris Salcedo Show," the lawmakers predicted their colleagues would recognize Scalise as the best choice to replace Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

"I think it's growing pains," Burchett said. "I think we will rally around Steve Scalise in the final output." Van Duyne agreed.

Burchett also acknowledged although "there's a lot being made about us not voting tonight," a number of Republican and Democratic lawmakers "are not here right now."

"The logistics are a little crazy right now, but we're trying to work that out," he said.

McCarthy was removed from the speakership with a motion to vacate vote last week, leading to a competition between Scalise and Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, to replace him.

After Scalise won a secret ballot 113-99 earlier Wednesday, Jordan backed him. However, at least seven Republicans said they would still hold out for various reasons. Scalise needs 217 votes to become speaker and the GOP has a slim 222-213 majority in the House.

The holdouts are Max Miller of Ohio, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Troy Nehls of Texas, Chip Roy of Texas, Michael Cloud of Texas, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, and Carlos Giménez of Florida.

On Wednesday, the House was adjourned until noon EDT on Thursday by Speaker Pro Tem Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., as Republicans still struggle to find a long-term replacement.

"We have a lack of leadership right now in the Oval Office. We can't afford to have it in the House," Van Duyne said.

