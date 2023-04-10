Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: AOC 'Fundraising Juggernaut'

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., bitterly criticized Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Newsmax for demanding Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' impeachment after revelations that he went on paid-for trips with a longtime family friend.

In an interview on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now," Burchett railed at her contention the high court no longer has legitimacy.

"I'm not sure who writes those press releases — either CNN or the Democratic National Committee," he jeered.

"They're kind of entertaining … and honestly Cortez, she's a buddy of mine," he said. "We don't agree on anything but you know … we created her, honestly. And I told our guys early on that said, 'Just ignore these people, just ignore them.' Now they've turned her into a fundraising juggernaut."

Burchett added, however, the Supreme Court "needs to start watching what they're doing."

"Clearly in this environment, it's going to be very hostile towards them, and it won't be hostile toward any of the left-wing justices," he said.

"The conservative ones … they're going to hang them out to dry if they can, and that's exactly what they're doing because she spearheads it," he added. "It's a fundraising effort. All they're doing is selling memberships. It will go nowhere in the House."

Burchett also slammed the Biden administration withdrawal from Afghanistan, calling it a "total disgrace" — and asserting former President Donald Trump was not at fault.

"The last person that died — his father is a constituent of mine — he grew up probably a couple of miles from where I live now — Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss," Burchett recounted. "He's technically the last person to die in Afghanistan. And to me, it's just a total disgrace.

"You've got an incompetent president, incompetent White House. In testimony we had a Marine Corps sniper — best in the world … he said: 'I had the suicide bomber … twice in my sights.'"

Yet, according to Burchett, the soldier was "told not to shoot this guy" only to confirm later it "could have stopped this thing.

"This White House is totally incompetent. Thirteen brave Americans should be at home, should have been home with their families on Easter weekend, instead their families are remembering them at their graves, and it's just a total disgrace to this country.

"No way in the world was it Trump's fault. … He wouldn't have left … billions of dollars of armaments on the ground that we will never see again, unfortunately, which will be killing Americans in the future because the bad people got ahold of them. It was just a total debacle."

