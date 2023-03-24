×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tiktok | socialmedia | ceo

Rep. Weber to Newsmax: TikTok CEO Stonewalling Lawmakers

By    |   Friday, 24 March 2023 02:16 PM EDT

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew made some "preposterous claims" during his appearance before Congress Thursday, "and one was that the Chinese Communist government would not have any access to this data," Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas, said on Newsmax.

"They said it would all be protected as if there was some kind of firewall," Weber said Friday during an appearance on "National Report."

"He was stonewalling us. We're not naive enough to believe that the Chinese Communist government doesn't have the will, the way, the methods to look into all of the data that TikTok has gathered on behalf of Americans."

Chew, who was grilled by lawmakers on the House Energy and Commerce Committee regarding TikTok's attempts to protect U.S. user data, stressed the company's independence from China.

"TikTok itself is not available in mainland China, we're headquartered in Los Angeles and Singapore, and we have 7,000 employees in the U.S. today," he said in his opening remarks.

"Still, we have heard important concerns about the potential for unwanted foreign access to US data and potential manipulation of the TikTok US ecosystem," Chew said. "Our approach has never been to dismiss or trivialize any of these concerns. We have addressed them with real action."

Weber said the U.S. should "do everything we can to keep Americans safe and the Chinese Communist government has already proved they will do anything they want with violating human rights, including the Uyghurs, and that's just one example. So, our response is we don't want TikTok in America."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew made some "preposterous claims" during his appearance before Congress Thursday, "and one was that the Chinese Communist government would not have any access to this data," Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas, said on Newsmax.
tiktok, socialmedia, ceo
300
2023-16-24
Friday, 24 March 2023 02:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved