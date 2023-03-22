Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: TikTok Hurting Children

China is stealing Americans' information via TikTok and using it for national security purposes, and the app is harming young children in the process, said Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla.

"There are a million plus Americans on this app and they're stealing your information, and it's not so that they can deliver better ads to you and deliver a more targeted experience. No, they are using your information to simultaneously target you, sell you things; but then the mainland China folks, they want to take your information and use it for national security purposes for China," Cammack said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Spicer & Co."

"Believe me, there is nothing secure about TikTok. We have done incredible research in really identifying the ways in which they are actively using a behavioral algorithm that is not like Meta, where you pick the things that you like and then you see that content through a TikTok experience. The more time that you spend on a particular video, that's what it shows you more of. But then the more nefarious part is it connects you to people who are seeing the exact same thing. So it has the ability to divide communities, to push certain content, to make certain people go viral while suppressing others; and this is all for nefarious purposes.

"We've seen kids commit suicide; we see an increase in cutting, eating disorders. We have seen these challenges that go viral, that TikTok promotes that harms our kids. We have groomers out there like Jeffrey Marsh who are constantly putting out the message of, 'Don't tell your parents, but here's my private information. I want to talk to you offline.'

"It has turned into a platform for destruction of our communities. It is hurtful for our kids, and it's compromising our national security."

Marsh, 45, is known for making videos addressing LGBTQ+ issues and mental health. He often teachers his viewers to go "no contact" with their family members, a message for which he has been slammed.

"When you start thinking about going no contact, I want to encourage you and say something you may not have heard before: You're going to love it," he claims.

