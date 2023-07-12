×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tiffany | fbi | wray | testify | house | russian hoax | biden

Rep. Tiffany to Newsmax: Wray Must Admit Russian Hoax

By    |   Wednesday, 12 July 2023 09:26 AM EDT

FBI Director Christopher Wray could lose all credibility before the House Judiciary Committee based on how he answers one particular question, panel member Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Tiffany spoke about two hours before Wray was scheduled to begin testifying before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday morning.

"He's going to get a lot of questions about censorship, but what I'm going to start out with is asking the same question that I asked special counsel [John] Durham two weeks ago — was Russia collusion a hoax, because I think that gets to the heart of everything," Tiffany said on "Wake Up America."

"Counsel Durham admitted that it was a hoax, what went on with Russian collusion, [FBI investigation] 'Crossfire Hurricane' … I expect that Director Wray should say that it was a hoax. If he doesn't, his credibility is out the window."

Tiffany said Wray "certainly" will be asked about Hunter Biden's deal in which Biden agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax offenses and is expected to reach an agreement with prosecutors on the felony charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user.

"I think there are certainly going to be some questions about that. I may have a few in regards to that also," Tiffany told Finnerty. "I think it's really important to remember that ultimately this is not about Hunter Biden. This is about selling access to America's foreign policy, and that goes to Joe Biden, either as vice president or as president.

"I think it's really important that we always take it back to that. This is ultimately about Joe Biden."

After mentioning that the Secret Service will brief the House Oversight Committee behind closed doors Thursday regarding cocaine found at the White House last week, Finnerty asked Tiffany why such a briefing needed to be held in secret.

"No reason for it to be classified, but this is what we've seen all along," Tiffany said before suggesting another question Wray likely will hear from Judiciary Committee members. "'Why is it so hard to get information from you guys in intelligence that belongs in the public realm, that the American people deserve to know?'

"It is this suppression of information that is going on with our intelligence agencies, and that's why we continue being persistent."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
FBI Director Christopher Wray could lose all credibility before the House Judiciary Committee based on how he answers one particular question, panel member Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Wednesday.
tiffany, fbi, wray, testify, house, russian hoax, biden
431
2023-26-12
Wednesday, 12 July 2023 09:26 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved