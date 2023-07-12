Rep. Tiffany to Newsmax: Wray Must Admit Russian Hoax

FBI Director Christopher Wray could lose all credibility before the House Judiciary Committee based on how he answers one particular question, panel member Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Tiffany spoke about two hours before Wray was scheduled to begin testifying before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday morning.

"He's going to get a lot of questions about censorship, but what I'm going to start out with is asking the same question that I asked special counsel [John] Durham two weeks ago — was Russia collusion a hoax, because I think that gets to the heart of everything," Tiffany said on "Wake Up America."

"Counsel Durham admitted that it was a hoax, what went on with Russian collusion, [FBI investigation] 'Crossfire Hurricane' … I expect that Director Wray should say that it was a hoax. If he doesn't, his credibility is out the window."

Tiffany said Wray "certainly" will be asked about Hunter Biden's deal in which Biden agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax offenses and is expected to reach an agreement with prosecutors on the felony charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user.

"I think there are certainly going to be some questions about that. I may have a few in regards to that also," Tiffany told Finnerty. "I think it's really important to remember that ultimately this is not about Hunter Biden. This is about selling access to America's foreign policy, and that goes to Joe Biden, either as vice president or as president.

"I think it's really important that we always take it back to that. This is ultimately about Joe Biden."

After mentioning that the Secret Service will brief the House Oversight Committee behind closed doors Thursday regarding cocaine found at the White House last week, Finnerty asked Tiffany why such a briefing needed to be held in secret.

"No reason for it to be classified, but this is what we've seen all along," Tiffany said before suggesting another question Wray likely will hear from Judiciary Committee members. "'Why is it so hard to get information from you guys in intelligence that belongs in the public realm, that the American people deserve to know?'

"It is this suppression of information that is going on with our intelligence agencies, and that's why we continue being persistent."

