Rep. Tiffany to Newsmax: American People Must 'Demand Justice'

By    |   Saturday, 24 June 2023 03:03 PM EDT

Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., told Newsmax Saturday it is up to the American people to demand justice from government agencies that are not equally applying the law.

"Who is going to watch the watchmen? Who is going to get justice for the American people?" Tiffany asked during "America Right Now" Saturday. "We are not getting it at this point. It is going to up to us Republicans on the Judiciary Committee and everyday Americans to demand justice — justice for people like Hunter Biden and others who break the law."

Tiffany said the FBI is working as a 'Praetorian Guard" to shield the "imperial" reign of President Joe Biden by watering down and dismissing evidence of crimes against him and his family.

"You also have Democrats like Rep. Adam Schiff, who, by the way, was censured this week for his actions bringing forth an impeachment hearing that was illegitimate," he said. The California congressman was the lead House manager in the first impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

"They will never stop. They will always attack," he said, adding that Democrats will "never back down," even if confronted with "clear evidence" like what special counsel John Durham reported about the way the Department of Justice and FBI handled the Russian collusion hoax.

Tiffany said the entire narrative was created by former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her campaign, packaged by a sham DOJ investigation, and then sold to the American people by the media, although none of it turned out to be true.

Tiffany said Attorney General Merrick Garland had "better decide if he is going to do his job" and investigate the new evidence coming in about the Biden family allegedly getting large payments from Ukraine and Russia while Joe Biden was former President Barack Obama's vice president.

"[Garland] told the Senate committee when he was being reviewed, he said, 'I will conduct my job without fear or favor; you can count on it in the Department of Justice.'"

Tiffany said Garland will "have a lot to do" during the next few weeks to uphold that promise made during his confirmation by acting on the evidence of Biden family corruption, proving that "Lady Justice is blind."

"At this point, that is certainly not the case," he said, "after hearing from special counsel Durham this week, and then the information that continues to come out from multiple committees here in the House of Representatives that Hunter Biden and, more importantly, the Biden family may have been trading their name for money from overseas interests."

