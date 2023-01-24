×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ticketmaster | taylor swift | tour | congress

Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Senate 'Should' Grill Ticketmaster

(Newsmax/"American Agenda")

By    |   Tuesday, 24 January 2023 04:39 PM EST

New Jersey Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew had high praise for the Senate, when he appeared on Newsmax, for taking Ticketmaster to task.

Appearing on "American Agenda" Tuesday, Van Drew says the Senate "should" grill Ticketmaster.

"Number one," the congressman said, "it costs a fortune to go to any kind of a concert now. Obviously ... a monopoly. It's obviously something that is, you know, not easily accessed. And even worse of all, this is — sometimes you spend all this money, you still don't get the tickets that you're supposed to get, and the whole thing needs to be reviewed."

According to the Independent, the Ticketmaster fiasco in November, following the cancellation of ticket sales to the general public, took center stage in Congress on Tuesday. Allegedly, Ticketmaster controls 70% of the market for concert sales at major venues in the U.S.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
New Jersey Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew praised on Newsmax the Senate for grilling Ticketmaster. Appearing on "American Agenda" Tuesday, Van Drew says the Senate "should" grill Ticketmaster.
ticketmaster, taylor swift, tour, congress
191
2023-39-24
Tuesday, 24 January 2023 04:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved