Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Senate 'Should' Grill Ticketmaster

New Jersey Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew had high praise for the Senate, when he appeared on Newsmax, for taking Ticketmaster to task.

Appearing on "American Agenda" Tuesday, Van Drew says the Senate "should" grill Ticketmaster.

"Number one," the congressman said, "it costs a fortune to go to any kind of a concert now. Obviously ... a monopoly. It's obviously something that is, you know, not easily accessed. And even worse of all, this is — sometimes you spend all this money, you still don't get the tickets that you're supposed to get, and the whole thing needs to be reviewed."

According to the Independent, the Ticketmaster fiasco in November, following the cancellation of ticket sales to the general public, took center stage in Congress on Tuesday. Allegedly, Ticketmaster controls 70% of the market for concert sales at major venues in the U.S.

