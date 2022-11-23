Kirk Cameron to Newsmax: Thanksgiving 'A Miracle of Providence'

Kirk Cameron, the "Growing Pains" sitcom star, joined Newsmax on the eve of Thanksgiving to give the real story behind the holiday.

"I love the real story of Thanksgiving, which, in fact, many people have never heard of," Cameron said on "Prime News."

"The real story of the first official Thanksgiving is the result of a miracle of providence," Cameron said. "These were English men and women who were driven from their homes. They were on the run from a woke mob, a tyrannical government and a cancel culture that makes what we're going through here in America today look like a revival meeting.

"They escaped to Holland. They learned the nation-building techniques that were used under the leadership of Moses thousands of years prior. Get on the Mayflower; landed in Cape Cod in the dead of winter; and due to the extreme cold and sickness, they lose half of their people; bury them in a common grave and are on the brink of starvation for two years because they had been forced into socialism — communism — by the English government," Cameron said.

"Well, their governor abandons socialism, gives every person and

family their own plot of land," he continued.

"They switched to capitalism with Christian character, and the crops flourish — the laziness goes away. But in July of that summer, there was no rain, and the crops were failing, and they faced famine, and the Pilgrims remembered they forgot to thank God for all of their blessings and prosperity. So they declared a day of fasting and prayer and asked God for help. And miraculously, a cloud formed on the horizon came to their crops, and God showered them with this gentle rain, which restored them and saved their lives. The Pilgrim governor, William Bradford, declared a day of Thanksgiving to be remembered every year in the land, and they never experienced famine again. That's the holiday that we're celebrating tomorrow."

