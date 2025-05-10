Sheriff Cleveland to Newsmax: Politicians Not Above the Law

It's "a good thing" a New Jersey politician was arrested when protesting at a new federal immigration detention center, Sheriff Thaddeus Cleveland of Terrell County, Texas, told Newsmax Saturday.

On Friday evening, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested at a federal immigration detention center after he ignored instructions from Homeland Security to leave the Delaney Hall facility.

"I think it's a good thing. It shows politicians — whether you're at the state, local, or federal level — you're not above the law, and you got to play by the same rules as the rest of the public, just like we do as sheriffs," Cleveland said during an appearance on "Saturday Agenda."

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told CNN earlier in the day that the administration has body cam footage of a member of Congress "body slamming" a female Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer and that more arrests are forthcoming. Cleveland said he's pleased to see the authorities taking proper action.

"We're here to protect and defend any party, any person. And I'm glad that this administration held their feet to the fire and prevented those guys looking to have their own way at that ICE detention facility," he added.

