Texas Ag Commissioner to Newsmax: We're at War With Cartels

Ranchers and farmers on the Texas-Mexico border should be afraid of the Mexican drug cartels, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller told Newsmax Friday.

Last month, Antonio Céspedes Saldierna, a Brownsville rancher died after driving over and setting off an explosive device in Tamaulipas on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Miller said he put out a bulletin to all farmers and ranchers in Texas along the Rio Grande River about the threats of explosives.

"The cartel's money has dried up," Miller said on "National Report." "They're no longer collecting [$8,000] to $10,000 for getting someone across the river. That money has dried up. Their drug mules have dried up because they have no one to take the drugs across. They're trying to send a message. Stay off the property. Stay out of here. This is cartel country."

Miller said farmers and ranchers should be cautious and only drive during daylight.

"Watch your surroundings," Miller said. "Anything new or suspicious, be cautious of that. Don't drive up to pass your gate and get out and open it by yourself. Don't leave the keys in the truck. They'll jump in and steal your truck. We're going to see more than likely a rash of kidnappings. They'll use that to raise funds. It's a perilous time. Things are going to get really dicey."

The only thing cartels understand is brute strength, Miller said.

"We're going to have to respond in that manner," Miller said. "We're not going to negotiate with them. We're just going to have to take them out. That's the only way we'll solve this problem."

Miller said there are things ranchers can do to protect themselves.

"I cautioned them not to drive on dirt roads unless they absolutely have to. Stay on the pavement," Miller said. "If you need to check your livestock, maybe consider buying a drone and flying it out and checking the livestock that way. Try not to be on your property after dark. Always go in the daylight. You need to be fully armed and prepared to protect yourself and to protect your property."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com