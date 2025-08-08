Texas State Sen. Middleton to Newsmax: 'Runaway Democrats' Should Be Fired

Texas Republican State Senator Mayes Middleton told Newsmax that Democratic state lawmakers who have fled the state to block a congressional redistricting plan should be fired.

Middleton told National Report on Friday that, "Real Texans have to show up for work. And we know what the consequences are when you don’t. You get fired."

That, he said, is what should happen to Texas Democratic state lawmakers who abandoned their state in protest of the Republican managed congressional redistricting effort. "So these runaway Democrats that have quit on their state, they've quit on their constitutional duties. They've quit on everything."

Middleton said not only is the redistricting plan being held up, but also critical state flood relief legislation to help people recover from the deadly Texas hill country flooding over the July 4 holiday is blocked. "They frankly quit on the legislation that we need in order to provide this flood relief and prevent future disasters."

The Senator said the bottom line in any job is if you refuse to work, you’re gone. "They need to be terminated from their office and removed and those positions filled with those that will show up for work."

Democrats in the Texas state house fled the state last week to erect a barrier to Republican leaders’ attempts to redraw the state’s congressional boundaries. Being absent means the Texas House cannot vote on the plan. The Democrats face stiff fines for leaving their state during a legislative session. They’ve also been threatened with arrest and face attempts to have them removed from office.

Middleton described the redistricting plan as a high-stakes move."And the reason why this is so important is it could draw up to five additional Republican seats. So this could ensure the Republican majority in the 2027 Congress," he said. "So, literally, Texas has the opportunity to potentially save America with this bill."

